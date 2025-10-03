Two Soldiers From 12Th Special Forces Brigade Azov Return From Russian Captivity
“I congratulate our brothers-in-arms, who spent almost three and a half years in the inhumane conditions of Russian prisons, on their return to their homeland, to their loved ones. Thank you for your strength of spirit, for holding out,” Prokopenko wrote.
He also stressed that every soldier who fought in Mariupol, did not betray his oath, and carried out his orders should be exchanged.
During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Azov became the center of Mariupol's defense and held the Azovstal steel plant. On May 20, on the 86th day of the defense of Mariupol, the remnants of the garrison, in accordance with the orders of their command, stopped resisting and surrendered to Russian troops.
108 Azov fighters were released during a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia on September 21, 2022. As agreed, five commanders, including three Azov commanders - Denys Prokopenko, Sviatoslav Palamar, and Oleh Khomenko - remained in Turkey, where they were to stay until the end of the war under the protection of President Recep Erdogan.
However, after President Volodymyr Zelensky's official visit to Turkey and meeting with Erdogan, Denys Prokopenko and other commanders were returned to Ukraine on July 8, 2023.
After the release of the Azov command staff, some of the officers and soldiers, the regiment began recruiting personnel and restoring its combat capability.
During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, more than 300 Azov soldiers were killed while defending Mariupol.Read also: Stormy seas in Black and Azov Seas keep Russian ships in ports - Navy
According to Denys Prokopenko, more than 800 servicemen of the 12th Azov Brigade are in Russian captivity.
In a post on May 25, the commander of Azov called the actions of those involved in the return of Azov soldiers ineffective.
As reported by Ukrinform, in Rostov, captured Azov soldier Dmytro Remez was sentenced to 18 years in prison
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official
