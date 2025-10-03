Clariant Rejects Allegations From BP Europe And Exxonmobil Against Four Companies Related To The 2020 Competition Law Infringement
|
CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS
Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
...
Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
...
Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
...
Follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
...
Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
...
|
This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of“Greater chemistry – between people and planet.” By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.
Attachment
-
Clariant Ad hoc Release_Rejection of Damage Claims 20251003 EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment