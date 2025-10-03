Global Rail 2025 Concludes Its Second Edition, Signing A Series Of Major Announcements That Will Reshape The Global Map Of Rail Mobility



Keolis, MOEI, RITES, Masdar, Yango, Mermec, amongst major players across the global transportation industry to sign new deals at Global Rail 2025. Agreements and MoUs included new collaborations and joint ventures, new strategic investments, youth empowerment initiatives, and the launch of a first-of-its-kind regional innovation centre.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2 October 2025: The second edition of Global Rail, hosted by Etihad Rail, has concluded with several new partnerships and strategic collaborations formed. This year's event significantly surpassed the success of its inaugural edition, launching innovative and strategic initiatives poised to ensure a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable network of global rail connectivity.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Global Rail 2025 has fostered unprecedented international collaboration, seeking to reshape the map of global rail and intermodal transport. Held under the theme of 'Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity', the conference has served as a pivotal platform for new agreements between many industry leaders in global rail, formalising a more connected and integrated rail sector.

Etihad Rail led the way with major announcements, signing of 11 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading entities, representing substantial investments in rail innovation and infrastructure, including new collaborations and joint ventures in passenger operations and technology, knowledge exchange, exploring first and last mile solutions, and identifying investment opportunities.

MoUs and agreements included:

Keolis: Joint venture established to introduce UAE passenger rail services, with operations in 2026. This strategic partnership combines Etihad Rail's advanced infrastructure with Keolis' international expertise to deliver an unparalleled, customer-centric passenger experience, prioritising comfort, convenience, and environmentally friendly transport solutions, thereby setting a new international standard for rail travel across the nation.

Mermec: MoU to strengthen collaboration in rail diagnostics and signalling technologies, by leveraging Mermec's expertise in innovative systems and solutions. The cooperation will identify opportunities to generate revenue through the development of new freight and passenger railway networks in the region as well as upgrading existing infrastructure with advanced monitoring systems.

RITES LLC: MoU to explore potential investment and business collaboration opportunities. This partnership aims at leveraging RITES' expertise in consultancy, transport infrastructure, and engineering solutions, coupled with the execution capabilities of Etihad Rail, thereby creating synergies for shaping infrastructure projects in the region.

MOEI: MoU to advance national innovation goals through knowledge exchange and joint efforts in regulatory policy and research, in addition to collaborating on foresight studies, digital transformation, and best practices to drive competitiveness and agility in the sector.

TAMM: MoU to strengthen digital platform integration and customer services within both passenger and freight rail offerings. Areas of collaboration include technical platform alignment and leveraging TAMM's digital reach for expanded ticket distribution, targeted communication campaigns, and optimized customer service, in addition to advancing freight offerings to support economic growth and improve customer access.

Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan: MoU to foster cooperation in railway transport, focusing on knowledge sharing, conducting feasibility studies, testing new technologies, and exploring other areas of mutually beneficial collaboration to drive growth in the railway sector.

Masdar: Collaboration to explore transport solutions for the green hydrogen value chain across the UAE and assess opportunities to utilize Etihad Rail's national network for transporting green hydrogen and its derivatives, supporting the UAE's energy transition and sustainable economic growth.

Abu Dhabi Customs, Fujairah Customs, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Fujairah Terminals, and Noatum Logistics: Agreement to establish a secure customs corridor for Etihad Rail between Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah Port. This strategic project aims to enhance the seamless movement of goods through a secure rail link, offering optimized logistics services, and reducing customs clearance times.

Yango: MoU to enhance collaboration for integrated first and last mile solutions, optimizing passenger pick-up and drop-off processes, reducing congestion, and exploring technical integration for seamless travel experiences.

Dubai Taxi Company: MoU to provide integrated transport services at Etihad Rail stations in Dubai, leveraging Dubai Taxi's comprehensive fleet of taxis, limousines, and buses, ensuring a comfortable, safe, and high-quality travel experience for Etihad Rail passengers. This collaboration supports the vision of the UAE government and aims to improve customer satisfaction through coordinated efforts and shared resources.

VIA and United Trans: MoU to integrate Etihad Rail's services into Citymapper, the premier journey planning app, to enable seamless end-to-end trips across the UAE, combining rail, metro, bus, on-demand transit, and micromobility. This will provide real-time information, optimized routing, and fare visibility to improve accessibility and rider experience.

Commenting on the success of these partnerships, H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said: 'Global Rail 2025 serves as a vital platform for bringing together rail ecosystem partners, driving improvements in efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in our interconnected world. The agreements announced during the conference highlight the sector's commitment to embracing the transformative power of partnership and reflect the UAE's emerging leadership in global transportation as a hub where ideas are not only created but realised to deliver lasting impact.'

Another major highlight of Global Rail 2025 was Etihad Rail's comprehensive innovation drive, led by the launch of the Etihad Rail Innovation Centre (ERIC). This first-of-its-kind regional hub fosters cross-functional collaboration between industry, academia, startups, and government and features four specialised Centres of Excellence for rail innovation dedicated to driving breakthroughs in rail infrastructure, signalling, mobility assets, and digital systems. Complementing this, Etihad Rail also hosted the second Global Rail Innovation Awards, offering an AED 1 million grant, alongside a Youth Hackathon and an expanded Innovation Hub, collectively reinforcing the UAE's role in shaping the future of global rail.

Over 200 speakers, including industry leaders, ministers, and business executives in the rail transportation sector, contributed to the event that included thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside chats, and expert dialogues, alongside the major announcements.

The event emerges at a crucial time when the rail sector is poised for transformation, driven by the UAE's innovations in transport and the country's growing influence in the future of global connectivity.

