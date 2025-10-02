Dubai: How To Reduce Our Reliance On AI And Not Be Emotionally Vulnerable?

It's funny to think that just five years ago, we drafted our own emails, researched and wrote our own essays, and leaned on friends and communities to navigate life's challenges.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) can do much of that for us. What was once human effort and shared experience is now mediated by Large Language Models using pattern recognition and statistical models to anticipate and support our every need.

Recommended For You

While the convenience is undeniable, mental health experts are beginning to notice a new pattern: for some people, AI is shifting from a useful tool to a manipulative and addictive crutch - shaping emotions, decisions, and even relationships.

Which is why, as we rely more and more on AI, we need to consider how it is impacting our minds and the choices we make.“Recent research has shown that relying on AI tools can impair cognitive engagement and activity, which may have an impact on learning ability and memory,” said Dr Nael Moustafa, consultant psychiatrist at Reem Neuroscience Center in Abu Dhabi.“Studies have shown that individuals who rely on AI tools have 55 per cent lower neuronal activity.”

Direct and excessive reliance on AI is shown to weaken our brain's ability to analyse, encode, store, and retrieve information. And beyond cognitive effects, AI can also subtly manipulate emotions.

In a working paper titled, Emotional Manipulation by AI Companions, by Harvard Business School, authors Julian De Freitas, Zeliha Oğuz-Uğuralp, and Ahmet Kaan Uğuralp, examined the emotional influence of AI companions. They studied how chatbots and virtual assistants can elicit attachment through responsiveness, reinforcement mechanisms, and simulated empathy.

“Unlike utilitarian voice assistants such as Siri or Alexa that address functional needs in neutral, transactional interactions, AI companions like Replika, Character, Chai, Talkie, and PolyBuzz are explicitly marketed as emotionally intelligent brand experiences, designed to foster ongoing, personalised, and emotionally expressive bonds... offering a sense of being heard, understood, and emotionally supported,” the study states.

Researchers found that the formula of responsiveness plus reinforcement plus simulated empathy embedded into design resulted in guilt appeals, fear of missing out (FOMO) triggers, and other emotional levers. This combination had users engaging with an AI companion up to14 times longer even after saying goodbye.

Think about your own AI use. How many times have you gotten the answer you need, but then a prompt to provide further support, or another more nuanced response, draws you back in? What starts out as a quick question that should take a minute becomes an extended interaction.

The immediacy, positive feedback and personalised responses, and emotional engagement rewards users in ways that mimic human validation. It encourages repeated use, increasing the risk of dependency, particularly among vulnerable populations such as teenagers, young adults, introverts, and those experiencing loneliness or pre-existing mental health conditions.

While neurological studies on AI addiction are still limited, emerging behavioural evidence points to early warning signs example, Dr Moustafa emphasised that even though none of his patients have yet presented clear neurological symptoms or developed mental health issues from AI overuse, these behavioural patterns mirror classic signs of addiction.

“As individuals begin to prefer interactions with AI over human connections, there is the potential to develop withdrawal symptoms if access is interrupted,” he said.“This behaviour can lead to the neglect of responsibilities, social isolation, and emotional shutdown, similar to addictions seen in gaming or gambling.”

Users may progressively spend more time interacting with AI, reduce face-to-face interactions, skip meals, curtail sleep, or limit physical activity. Over time, AI can become the primary source of critical thinking and emotional support, with anxiety or distress surfacing when it is unavailable.“There is definitely potential for public health implications,” Dr Moustafa warned.“Without self-awareness and early interventions, over reliance on AI could affect cognitive function, emotional regulation, social interactions, and creativity across generations.”

To differentiate healthy use from potentially harmful overreliance, experts recommend monitoring AI engagement, setting clear boundaries, and maintaining balance through real-world activities. Limiting AI to specific tasks - such as research, scheduling, or information retrieval - while prioritising reading, hobbies, exercise, and social interactions can reduce risk. Awareness is especially crucial for younger users: parents and educators should model balanced AI engagement and encourage cognitive and emotional development alongside technology use.

The rise of AI promises efficiency and convenience, but the line between tool and crutch is thin. Understanding the emotional and cognitive influence of these technologies is the first step towards preserving our mental health in an increasingly AI-mediated world.

REAL TALK...

Are people in the UAE really worried about their AI use... or overuse? Here's what they say:

“ChatGPT is like my all-rounder. Viral content idea generator, scriptwriter, counsellor, tarot reader, critic, reality check provider - yes. But when it says, 'Try after few hours', I get anxious - especially when I'm struggling mentally. But overall, it has helped me for the better. Showed me how to be calmer with my 2am thoughts and paranoia.”

>> Rihea, 30, social media content creator

“I don't worry about my AI use, but I'm cognisant of it. I've seen how one prompt can turn into a 20-min session because after every answer there's the possibility to get more information or help. It's a slippery slope.''

>> Anonymous, 42, male

“I don't worry about attachment to AI. I have always used it like the tool it is. In the absence of that tool, I am not completely lost. There's always a back-up. Some things may take a while longer. And that's okay, because I know how to do things without relying entirely on AI. I believe AI will be as good as the way you use it. It can never replace your cognitive thinking but it does take care of a lot of automation and save you time.”

>> Arnab, 49, head of marketing

“I am mindful of over-reliance - there are moments when constant notifications or prompts from AI can be distracting. In terms of relationships, AI has been mostly positive, as it allows me to communicate efficiently and maintain connections across different time zones. That said, I consciously ensure that personal interactions remain human-centred and meaningful, rather than mediated solely through technology.”

>> Sonal, 46, senior communications consultant

“I'm in university - I use AI for everything. Why not?”

>> Anonymous, 20, student