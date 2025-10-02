No Umrah On Tourist Visa, Stricter Rules: 10 Key Changes To Know Before Pilgrimage

Performing Umrah has always been a dream journey for millions of Muslims, but the process of applying for visas, arranging hotels, and booking transport often comes with confusion and delays. Many relied heavily on agents, while others tried to complete the pilgrimage on tourist visas.

Now, Umrah operators in the UAE said Saudi Arabia has introduced a series of changes aimed at streamlining the process. Every step, from visa applications, transport to hotel, is now tied to official platforms, ensuring the journey is organised and transparent. However, the system also demands stricter compliance from pilgrims.

Here are 10 key changes every pilgrim must know before planning their trip.

1. Accommodation must be booked while applying for visa

Pilgrims can no longer leave hotel bookings for later. When applying for an Umrah visa, they must either choose an approved hotel through the Masar system (linked to the Nusuk app) or confirm that they will be staying with relatives in Saudi Arabia.

“Hotels and transportation are linked inside the Saudi system called Masar. Even taxis have to be booked through the portal, ensuring only authorized services are used,” said Qaisar Mahmood, owner of Asaa Tours and Travels.

2. Staying with relatives requires Saudi ID details

Those planning to stay with family or friends must provide the host's unified Saudi ID number, which will be linked directly to the Umrah visa. If the itinerary is changed or postponed, the same ID must be updated in the system as proof of residence.

“If someone is not booking a hotel through the approved system, they must register the Saudi host's unified ID with the visa. Even changes or postponements must be updated against that ID,” added Mahmood.

3. No tourist visas for Umrah

Travellers can no longer perform Umrah using a tourist visa. Operators warn that those who attempt it may be stopped and even denied access to Riyaz ul Jannah in Madinah.

“Going on a tourist visa for Umrah is risky. You may be stopped at any time. Even if you make it to Makkah, you will not be permitted inside Riyaz ul Jannah in Madina,” said Shihab.

4. Mandatory Umrah visa

All pilgrims must apply for a dedicated Umrah visa through the Nusuk platform, either as an eVisa or by booking a package through approved operators.

“The Saudi system is very clear now. An Umrah visa is the only legal route,” said Mahmood.

5. Strict itinerary rules

While applying for the visa, the itinerary must be uploaded, and it cannot be changed or postponed. Overstaying leads to penalties.

“If you want to extend your stay beyond the approved plan, it cannot be done. If the return journey is postponed, agents are fined starting from SAR 750 per person and may even face system blockage,” said Mahmood.

6. Visa on arrival for some nationalities

Travellers with visas from the UK, US, Canada, or Schengen countries or residents in those regions can get a visa on arrival.

“The condition is that they must have visited those countries at least once before, and the visa validity is one year,” added Mahmood.

7. Airport checks for bookings

On arrival, officials verify hotel and transport bookings on Nusuk or Masar. Missing bookings can result in fines or being denied onward travel.

“The airport teams check your accommodation, transport, and return bookings. If something is missing, pilgrims may be stopped or agents fined on the spot,” said Shihab.

8. Authorised taxis and transport only

Pilgrims must use registered taxis or trains arranged through the Nusuk app or book the transport in advance.“Authorised taxis, buses, or trains are mandatory. Pilgrims can't just take any random car from the airport,” said Shihab.

9. Train rules and timings

The Haramain Express train is a major transport option, but it operates only until 9pm.“If you land after the last train, you must pre-book alternative authorised transport. Otherwise, you may face issues,” said Mahmood.

10. Heavy fines for violations

Authorities impose heavy fines on both pilgrims and agents for breaking rules.

“Any violation, from unauthorized taxis to overstaying, results in fines starting at Dh750. Pilgrims must strictly follow the rules,” said Mahmood.