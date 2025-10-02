Brazilians Among Finalists For Zayed Award

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A company and a school from Brazil are finalists in different categories of the Zayed Sustainability Prize. Held in the United Arab Emirates in honor of the country's founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the award aims to highlight innovative solutions to global challenges and promote sustainable development worldwide.

The Brazilian finalists are the startup Stattus4, from Sorocaba, São Paulo, in the Water category, and the Centro de Ensino Médio 111 Recanto das Emas, from the Federal District, in the High Schools category for the Americas region. The Water category awards USD 1 million to the winner, while the schools category offers up to USD 150,000 for each regional winner.

According to information released by the award organizers, Stattus4 provides IoT solutions using AI technology to detect leaks in water distribution networks, saving 540 million liters of water daily across 250 municipalities. In the High Schools category, institutions showcase sustainability solutions based on student-led projects.

This year's Zayed Sustainability Prize received 7,761 entries from 173 countries. In addition to the categories in which the Brazilian finalists compete, awards will also be given for Health, Food, Energy, and Climate Action. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on January 13, 2026, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

