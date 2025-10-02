Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion Expands Global Distribution Network with Addition of Avnet

02.10.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

02.10.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion Expands Global Distribution Network with Addition of Avnet

Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of smart sensor solutions, has added Avnet to its distribution network, further strengthening its ability to serve a diverse and growing customer base.

Stäfa, Switzerland – This strategic collaboration combines Sensirion's technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and commitment to delivering value-added services with Avnet's ability to support the entire customer journey – from design to delivery. Leveraging Avnet's global reach, vast supply chain, demand creation resources, and highly skilled engineering and technical teams, this partnership will help integrate sensor technologies into customer applications.

“We are thrilled to announce that our robust distribution network grows even stronger with the addition of Avnet as a key partner,” said David Kenneth, Senior Director Channel Sales – Americas at Sensirion.“This strategic alliance with a global technology solutions leader brings significant strengths in IoT applications, perfectly complementing Sensirion's focus end market applications. Together, we can deliver a broader range of value-added solutions, accelerate market reach, and better serve our growing customer base.

“Avnet is excited to partner with an innovative sensor company at the forefront of the industry,” said Alex Iuorio, Senior Vice President, Global Supplier Development, Avnet.“As a recognized leader in environmental, flow, and leakage detection sensing solutions for industrial, medical, transportation, and HVAC markets, Sensirion's proven expertise aligns with our mission to bring cutting-edge technologies to customers worldwide.”

With Avnet now on board, customers can source Sensirion products directly through Avnet's extensive global network, gaining easier access to precise, reliable sensing technologies for a wide range of applications.



About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at . End of Media Release

