JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

02.10.2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 02 October 2025 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 October 2025, record date as of the 10 October 2025 & payment date is the 07 November 2025: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.32160 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.27990 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.43160 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.34910 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.26720 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.14380 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.12500 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.17550 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.12200 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.19650 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.14510 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.04720 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 1.11140 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 1.15760 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.28200 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.15610 JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.06880 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.29730 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.07710 JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.23900 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.07660 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.09300 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.05750 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.14940 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.06710 JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.02880

Enquiries: Matheson Listings Team Phone: +353 1 232 2000

