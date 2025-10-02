Gordon & MacPhail / Key word(s): Product Launch

GORDON & MACPHAIL REVEALS 'ARTISTRY IN OAK' DECANTER DESIGN BY ACCLAIMED ARCHITECT JEANNE GANG FOR THE WORLD'S OLDEST SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

ELGIN, Scotland, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon & MacPhail has revealed the 'Artistry in Oak' decanter design by internationally acclaimed American architect Jeanne Gang, marking the release of the oldest single malt Scotch ever bottled – Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet Distillery. Gordon & MacPhail sought to commission a creative partner to design a unique decanter to house their most precious whisky to date. A partnership built on common values and a shared commitment to leave a legacy for future generations, Jeanne Gang's design is shaped through her close observation of growth and form in nature. The four branches which suspend the glass decanter are made from solid bronze, providing an armature that cradles the precious liquid in the same way the oak cask has nurtured the whisky for eight and a half decades. Only 125 decanters are available worldwide, each with an RSP of £125,000. Over the last 130 years, Gordon & MacPhail has been driven by a simple mission: to create single malt Scotch whisky of exceptional quality. Through four generations of family ownership, the company has matched its own specially selected casks with spirit from over 100 Scottish distilleries. Managing a portfolio of casks requires a complex level of expertise which Gordon & MacPhail has honed to fully understand cask maturation matched to different styles of spirit. Patience is undoubtedly a virtue in this realm and Gordon & MacPhail's whiskies are often the oldest expression ever to be released from a particular distillery. The decanter design by Jeanne Gang is a celebration of the profound artistry, craft, care and time alongside nature that went into the liquid it encases. The maturation of whisky over very long periods of time is a very challenging proposition often quoted as more art than science. As the oldest single malt Scotch ever bottled, this release is the ultimate expression of this art and testament to the foresight of George Urquhart and his father, John, who selected cask 336 in 1940 to cradle this liquid for decades to come. "One of the greatest challenges was that this has never been done before. We're the first to mature a whisky for 85 years. Every year that goes by is a year into the unknown. We have to appreciate we're always dealing with mother nature so the key traits of this process are patience and trust," comments Stephen Rankin Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail, and member of the fourth generation of the family that owns the company. Embracing the creative theme of 'Artistry in Oak', the design evokes the idea of a tree slowly entwining a piece of amber. Four separate branches spiral upward, wrapping around a suspended glass vessel that contains the amber liquid originally distilled at Glenlivet Distillery. American oak informed the branches' design, a nod to the wood used to comprise the Gordon & MacPhail cask which cradled the spirit for 85 years. "It was of utmost importance that the quality of the whisky itself be manifest in the design of the decanter. Made from handblown glass and cast bronze, I thought about how each material would exhibit its own inherent qualities while fulfilling its purpose to hold and protect the liquid," explains Jeanne Gang. The design was conceived as a single object, with the suspended glass vessel relying on the branches for support, evoking the reciprocity between whisky and its cask. Jeanne chose bronze for the four entwining branches that cradle the vessel because it is an enduring material; one that evolves slowly and beautifully over time, much like whisky. As bronze develops a patina, it mirrors the way whisky deepens in colour and character over the years. "Standing tall and strong, the patinated bronze entwines the vessel, suspending it while revealing the amber colour of the whisky within. Together, the elements depend on and complement each other, in a reciprocal dance whose form, like the whisky it holds, is a product of both natural growth and the nature of its materiality," expresses Gang. As part of this landmark release, Gordon & MacPhail is supporting American Forests, the oldest national non-profit conservation organisation in the United States - a leader in forest restoration - via the online auction of Decanter #1 in partnership with Christie's. "Given the importance of oak in our craft, this partnership was a natural fit, aligning with our mission to leave a meaningful legacy for ongoing generations via fundraising for the sustainable future of American oak trees," adds Stephen Rankin. The auction conducted online by Christie's, opening for bids on Friday 7th November and concluding on Friday 21st November 2025, will see proceeds of the lot (minus costs) donated to the American Forests, to support their work dedicated to creating healthy and resilient forests in cities and large landscapes, including the regeneration and long-term sustainability of America's oak-dominated forests essential for whisky maturation. As well as Decanter #1, the lot will include a personalised whisky tasting hosted by Gordon & MacPhail's Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin or Richard Urquhart, Sales Director, both fourth generation family members; a framed, signed sketch of an oak tree by Jeanne Gang, which informed the decanter's design; and the cask end of cask 336 which nurtured the single malt Scotch whisky, presented in a bespoke frame. Adam Bilbey, Christie's Global Head of Wine and Spirits says: "Partnering with Gordon & MacPhail for Artistry in Oak is a moment of pride for Christie's. The unveiling of Decanter No. 1 from Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old is not just a highlight of our season-it's a celebration of time, tradition, and craftsmanship. Over the last 85yrs this extraordinary spirit has been carefully and patiently nurtured by Gordon & MacPhail, culminating in the extraordinary moment." A TASTE OF LIQUID HISTORY At 85 years old, this historical liquid has spent decades maturing in a unique cask that has had a profound impact on its flavour. Cask 336 had previously held mature sherry before being re-filled on 3 February 1940 with spirit at the Glenlivet Distillery. This was a time when production across Scotland was much reduced due to the raw materials required being diverted for other uses or there being a shortage in them created by the war. This long maturation has imparted deep, complex flavours to the whisky, with vibrant, full-bodied notes that remain remarkably robust at 43.7% ABV. The influence of the cask, combined with the rarity and incredible scarcity of the liquid, creates a whisky that is not only extraordinary in its taste but also a living piece of history. Aroma : Soft, aged leather aromas lead to apricot compote, cinnamon, and subtle waxy, citrus fruit notes. Vanilla gives way to dried sultana and aniseed with underlying beeswax polish. Subtle smoky undertones develop. Flavours : Smooth and vibrant with cracked black pepper and sweet dried tobacco flavours, followed by Seville Orange peel. Morello cherry and plum flavours are balanced by subtle oak. Finish : A full-bodied finish with lingering herbal notes. This exceptional release represents the pinnacle of whisky craftsmanship - an 85-year-old single malt matured over four generations. Not only is it the oldest whisky ever bottled, but its extreme rarity, scarcity and provenance, coupled with the artistry of Jeanne Gang's design, make it an unparalleled collector's piece. Gordon & Macphail 85 Years Old From Glenlivet Distillery

Available worldwide, priced at £125,000

Christie's Online Auction of Decanter #1

Bidding opens Friday 7 November and closed Friday 21 November 2025

Proceeds of the lot (minus costs) donated to the American Forests

