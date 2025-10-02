Invaluable Insights Offered At The Social Media Strategies Summit Higher Education Conference 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Executives, leaders, and social media marketing heads from leading colleges and universities will gather at the Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education 2025. Tickets include access to the Higher Ed Summit on October 20–21 and access to the Corporate Brand Summit on October 23–24. The workshops are optional and can be accessed through separate registration. Attractive early bird offers are available.

Experts will conduct sessions on October 20-21, 2025, where they explore and share insights on the best social media marketing practices for colleges and universities. Eminent professionals from the higher education social media marketing realm all across the country will attend the conference to share...

To learn more, please visit .

