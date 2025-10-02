Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Builds Domestic Supply Chain Using Rapidsx Technology



China's actions have dramatically escalated since April 2025, when it announced export restrictions.

Once raw rare earth ores are mined, the most technically complex, costly and regulatory-sensitive steps are separation, refining and magnet manufacturing. Ucore Rare Metals is stepping in to help alleviate the bottleneck.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network

When supply chains are weaponized, entire industries hang in the balance. China's 2025 export licensing and control measures over rare-earth alloys, mixtures and magnets have become a real bottleneck for manufacturers and defense companies that rely on those materials. Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is stepping into that gap, advancing its RapidSX(TM) processing technology and a U.S.-aligned rare-earth strategy aimed at reducing dependence on China and ensuring early production by next year.

China's actions have dramatically escalated since April 2025, when it announced export restrictions on seven medium and heavy rare-earth elements, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium, along with related permanent magnets and mixtures. These export...

