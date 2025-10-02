Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari And Saudi Officials Discuss Cybersecurity Co-Operation In Riyadh


2025-10-02 11:01:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of the National Cyber Security Agency, engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Malki, met separately with Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia engineer Majid bin Mohammed al-Mazyed, and Secretary-General of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Furaih. The meetings were held in Riyadh on the sidelines of Qatar's participation in the second ordinary session of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council. The meetings focused on strengthening mutual co-operation in the cybersecurity field.

MENAFN02102025000067011011ID1110144797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search