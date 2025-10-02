403
Qatari And Saudi Officials Discuss Cybersecurity Co-Operation In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of the National Cyber Security Agency, engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Malki, met separately with Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia engineer Majid bin Mohammed al-Mazyed, and Secretary-General of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Furaih. The meetings were held in Riyadh on the sidelines of Qatar's participation in the second ordinary session of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council. The meetings focused on strengthening mutual co-operation in the cybersecurity field.
