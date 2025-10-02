403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Warns Of Swift Response If Provoked By Europe
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Russia will respond swiftly if it thinks Europe is provoking it and said that almost all of the US-led Nato alliance was now fighting against Russia over Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest since World War Two, has sparked the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Putin, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Group in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, said Russian forces were advancing along the entire front in Ukraine.
“All the Nato countries are fighting with us,” Putin said.
Nato members, he said, were providing Ukraine with intelligence, weapons and training. Should Europe provoke Russia, he said, the response would be swift.
“If anyone still has a desire to compete with us in the military sphere, as we say, feel free, let them try,” Putin said.“Russia's counter-measures will not be long in coming.”
Putin dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims that Russia was“a paper tiger”, saying Russia had the most capable army in the world.
The war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest since World War Two, has sparked the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Putin, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Group in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, said Russian forces were advancing along the entire front in Ukraine.
“All the Nato countries are fighting with us,” Putin said.
Nato members, he said, were providing Ukraine with intelligence, weapons and training. Should Europe provoke Russia, he said, the response would be swift.
“If anyone still has a desire to compete with us in the military sphere, as we say, feel free, let them try,” Putin said.“Russia's counter-measures will not be long in coming.”
Putin dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims that Russia was“a paper tiger”, saying Russia had the most capable army in the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment