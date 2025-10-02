Kristina Shinkareva Builds A Remote-First Culture That Wins Global Engagement Award For Dubai's IT-Company

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The global workplace keeps undergoing a massive transformation. Offices are no longer the heartbeat of corporate life – teams are scattered across time zones, cultures, and continents. Some companies struggle to adapt, but a few manage to turn this fragmentation into strength. One of them is Dubai-based IT company Reputation House , which has just been recognized on the world stage for creating one of the most engaged and happy remote-first cultures.

At the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, the firm was named winner in the category Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year , joining national institutions such as the Dubai Health Authority and the UAE Ministry of Education. For a private tech company without physical offices, standing shoulder to shoulder with government giants is an achievement that raises eyebrows - and expectations.

Today, Kristina Shinkareva, Chief Operating Officer of Reputation House, shares how a culture of gratitude and innovative engagement strategies can erase borders, unite people across continents, and transform a remote-first workforce into a resilient, award-winning team.

Unlike most award winners, the company doesn't have multiple offices; its team is entirely remote, spread across more than a dozen countries including the United States, the UAE, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, South Korea, Belarus, India, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Vietnam, Turkey, Italy, Egypt, and others.

“Managing such a geographically and culturally diverse team is complex. Different time zones, languages, and working styles can easily lead to disconnection. But Reputation House turned this challenge into a competitive advantage by building a remote-first culture, rooted in shared practices and values rather than physical spaces,” says Kristina Shinkareva.

The company's people strategy rests on four interlocking pillars – a unique model designed specifically to support employees who may never meet in person but remain tightly connected.

. The company doesn't wait for burnout to appear. The HR department conducts regular wellness surveys and motivation checks, allowing early interventions when stress levels rise. These systematic checkups build psychological safety and show employees that their well-being comes first.

. The team is encouraged to lead peer-to-peer learning sessions where they share both professional and personal expertise - from SEO strategies to time management or even public speaking. These sessions build confidence, strengthen bonds, and give team members a chance to contribute beyond their daily tasks.

. Every month, the company publishes a bilingual digital digest where colleagues exchange thank-you notes and kind words. This grassroots recognition highlights unsung heroes and reinforces a culture of positivity, even when people are thousands of kilometers apart.

. Every quarter, Reputation House releases a bilingual in-house magazine. The high-quality publication reflects on milestones, achievements, and personal stories, serving as a cultural anchor for the international team.

Together, these four pillars form a sustainable model of engagement – one that proved compelling to the international panel of judges.

At the heart of this development is Kristina Shinkareva, Chief Operating Officer. Her leadership philosophy is built on empathy, adaptability, and a strong belief that people are the foundation of innovation.

“For us, culture is not about office walls – it's about practices that unite people across continents,” she explains.“When you invest in people, when you build trust, the results speak for themselves. Our team is our greatest strength. And we are extremely happy and proud to see these results.”

Under her guidance, Reputation House has managed to scale operations across the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific while maintaining a strong people-first approach. Ms. Shinkareva has become one of the young female executives in the Middle East to be recognized on a global stage for shaping workplace culture.

While Kristina Shinkareva provides strategic leadership, Chief Human Resources Officer of the company Daria Skladchikova ensures these values translate into daily practice. From organizing peer learning to editing the gratitude digest and in-house magazine, her team works to keep remote employees connected and motivated.

“We believe in our people and they believe in us,” Daria Skladchikova says.“That mutual trust is what allows us to build a cohesive, motivated team in modern hybrid and remote realities. This award belongs to the entire Reputation House team - to the culture we're creating together.”

Remote-first organizations are often criticized for lacking cohesion or culture. However, Reputation House proves otherwise; its success demonstrates that a distributed workforce can be just as engaged – if not more – than a traditional office-based team, provided the right structures are in place.

With this being said, Reputation House sends a powerful message: the future of work is not tied to geography. With the right leadership and a people-centered strategy, companies can build thriving global cultures that inspire, connect, and deliver results.