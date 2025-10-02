“Liquidity 2026 Institutional Digital Asset Summit To Convene In Hong Kong, Focusing On Integration Of Digital Assets And Traditional Finance

HONG KONG, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP , a leading global institutional digital asset prime broker, today officially announced that the Fourth Edition of its flagship annual summit, Liquidity 2026 , will take place on February 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong.

With the theme“ Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Finance: Building the Next Generation of Multi-Asset Financial Infrastructure ,” the summit will highlight the accelerating convergence of digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional finance, underscoring the industry's entry into a new era of multi-asset integration.

As one of the most influential institutional events in the industry, Liquidity 2026 will bring together top global institutions and decision-makers, including :



Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset managers

Trading firms, investors, and liquidity providers

International banks and investment banks' digital asset and multi-asset divisions

Leading global exchanges, custodians, and clearing institutions

Financial infrastructure providers and technology innovators Regulators and international standard-setting bodies

Key discussion themes will include:



The future of multi-asset trading and allocation: integrating digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional markets

Global regulatory developments and cross-border coordination

Institutional strategies and risk management in a multi-asset landscape

Applications of blockchain, custody, and clearing technologies across markets Building sustainable institutional-grade financial infrastructure and ecosystems



Liquidity 2026 will serve not only as a platform for dialogue between digital assets and traditional finance, but also as the premier global stage for multi-asset integration . The summit is expected to attract thousands of senior executives and industry leaders, driving forward the institutional adoption of next-generation financial markets.

More details:

