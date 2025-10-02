Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off In Saudi Capital

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RIYADH, Oct 3 (NNN-SPA) – The Riyadh International Book Fair 2025, opened here yesterday, bringing together over 2,000 local and international publishing houses, from more than 25 countries, along with a range of cultural institutions.

Held under the theme“Riyadh Reads,” the 10-day event is organised by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission. The fair features more than 200 cultural activities, including seminars, lectures, poetry evenings, and workshops, attended by prominent writers and intellectuals.

Abdullatif Al-Wasel, CEO of the commission, said, the fair aligns with the kingdom's strategy to enhance its cultural leadership, both regionally and globally. He emphasised the importance of leveraging culture to foster community awareness and drive economic growth, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

This year, Uzbekistan is the fair's guest of honour, presenting its literary heritage through a dedicated pavilion that features manuscripts and a diverse cultural programme celebrating Uzbek artistes.

The pavilion will host a variety of cultural exchange activities throughout the event.