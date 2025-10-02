Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off In Saudi Capital
Held under the theme“Riyadh Reads,” the 10-day event is organised by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission. The fair features more than 200 cultural activities, including seminars, lectures, poetry evenings, and workshops, attended by prominent writers and intellectuals.
Abdullatif Al-Wasel, CEO of the commission, said, the fair aligns with the kingdom's strategy to enhance its cultural leadership, both regionally and globally. He emphasised the importance of leveraging culture to foster community awareness and drive economic growth, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
This year, Uzbekistan is the fair's guest of honour, presenting its literary heritage through a dedicated pavilion that features manuscripts and a diverse cultural programme celebrating Uzbek artistes.
The pavilion will host a variety of cultural exchange activities throughout the event.– NNN-SPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment