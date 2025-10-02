US Govt Shutdown Anger Grows: Nearly Half Of Americans Blame Donald Trump & GOP, Poll Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Government Shutdown: Two days into the latest federal government shutdown, a new poll shows growing frustration among Americans, with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party receiving more of the blame than Democrats.

According to a Washington Post survey released on Thursday, 47% of respondents said Trump and the GOP were chiefly responsible for the shutdown. By comparison, 30% held Democrats responsible, while 23% said they were uncertain who to blame.

Poll respondents who pointed the finger at Republicans said the party bore responsibility because it held full control of Congress and the White House but still failed to compromise. Others said the president's actions directly contributed to the breakdown.

By contrast, those who blamed Democrats cited what they perceived as a refusal to negotiate, or argued that the party opposes Trump at every turn. Some echoed false claims from the president and GOP leaders that Democrats were pushing for health benefits for immigrants without legal status.

The Washington Post poll found that 66% of Americans were either very concerned or somewhat concerned about the ongoing shutdown.



Eight in 10 Democrats expressed concern.

Seven in 10 independents said they were worried. Fewer than half of Republicans reported being concerned.

What are the main sticking points?

At the heart of the dispute is health insurance funding. Nearly half of respondents - 47% - said they wanted both an extension of health insurance subsidies and for Democrats to insist upon it.

The survey of 1,010 people was conducted on Wednesday, with a margin of error of ±3.5 percentage points.

The findings differ from a New York Times/Siena College survey published earlier in the week, before the shutdown began. That poll suggested voters were more inclined to spread the blame equally between both parties:



26% blamed Trump and Republicans.

19% blamed Democrats. Around one-third said both parties were equally at fault.

That survey, conducted between 22–29 September among 1,313 registered voters, carried a margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points.

The early polling data suggests that Trump and the GOP face sharper public backlash as the shutdown stretches on. With nearly two-thirds of Americans already concerned, analysts warn that continued gridlock could erode trust further in both parties, though the immediate political cost appears heavier for Republicans.