Edgeti Closes Second Tranche Of Non-Brokered Financing Raising An Aggregate Of $1.67M Pursuant To Recent Offerings
Each Unit issued pursuant to the Second Tranche consisted of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (an " SVS ") and one SVS purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional SVS at an exercise price of C$2.00 until October 2, 2030. The Units issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No acceleration provision is applicable to Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering. The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the Offering as disclosed in its news release dated September 29, 2025. The Company has not paid any finders' fees in connection to the Offering. No related parties, as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, participated in the Second Tranche.
The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. persons" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
About edgeTI
edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCoreTM that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a "Digital Twin". Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.
