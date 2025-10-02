403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Infantino: FIFA Cannot Solve Geopolitical Problems
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed on Thursday that the world football governing body "cannot solve geopolitical problems" amid growing demands for suspending the Israeli occupation's membership over its crimes in Gaza.
"But it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying educational cultural and humanitarian values," he said in his opening address at the FIFA Council meeting held in (Zurich).
Infantino reiterated FIFA's mission "At FIFA we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world. Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity."
The FIFA chief also revealed on Instagram that he had met with Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub stressing the need to reinforce peace and unity "especially in the catastrophic context in Gaza."
Last year the Palestinian Football Association formally requested FIFA to suspend the membership of the Israeli occupation. However FIFA has so far postponed a decision instead establishing a technical committee to review the request.
In recent months several UN experts and international organizations including Amnesty International have called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israeli occupation's membership in light of accusations of committing genocide in Gaza. (end)
imk
"But it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying educational cultural and humanitarian values," he said in his opening address at the FIFA Council meeting held in (Zurich).
Infantino reiterated FIFA's mission "At FIFA we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world. Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity."
The FIFA chief also revealed on Instagram that he had met with Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub stressing the need to reinforce peace and unity "especially in the catastrophic context in Gaza."
Last year the Palestinian Football Association formally requested FIFA to suspend the membership of the Israeli occupation. However FIFA has so far postponed a decision instead establishing a technical committee to review the request.
In recent months several UN experts and international organizations including Amnesty International have called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israeli occupation's membership in light of accusations of committing genocide in Gaza. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment