Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Infantino: FIFA Cannot Solve Geopolitical Problems


2025-10-02 08:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed on Thursday that the world football governing body "cannot solve geopolitical problems" amid growing demands for suspending the Israeli occupation's membership over its crimes in Gaza.
"But it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying educational cultural and humanitarian values," he said in his opening address at the FIFA Council meeting held in (Zurich).
Infantino reiterated FIFA's mission "At FIFA we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world. Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity."
The FIFA chief also revealed on Instagram that he had met with Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub stressing the need to reinforce peace and unity "especially in the catastrophic context in Gaza."
Last year the Palestinian Football Association formally requested FIFA to suspend the membership of the Israeli occupation. However FIFA has so far postponed a decision instead establishing a technical committee to review the request.
In recent months several UN experts and international organizations including Amnesty International have called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israeli occupation's membership in light of accusations of committing genocide in Gaza. (end)
imk


MENAFN02102025000071011013ID1110144672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search