HostColor (HC) has announced bare metal servers and cloud infrastructure designed to host AI-based applications and projects across multiple data centers in the U.S. and Europe.

New York New York, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HC), a globally recognized cloud and managed infrastructure service provider, has announced the availability of its custom-built, high-bandwidth, AI-powered, GPU dedicated server platforms. These platforms are equipped with high-performance AMD and Intel processors.



HostColor's AI server hosting uses AMD EPYC and Ryzen processors as well as Nvidia, Hailo-8 AI, and Google Coral artificial intelligence accelerator toolkits.

The Hailo-8 AI is an artificial intelligence accelerator. When used on edge-hosted servers, it can perform artificial intelligence tasks such as object detection and video analytics for autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation. Intel and AMD dedicated servers using the Hailo-8 AI offer real-time neural network inference at high speeds. They are used to host industrial-grade camera devices and robotic systems.

Coral (also known as Google Coral) is a hardware toolkit designed to support the development and deployment of machine learning applications at the "edge." Coral operates locally on edge-dedicated server appliances, eliminating the need for major cloud service application networks. The toolkit's core is the Google Edge TPU, a custom-built ASIC designed for high-speed, low-power machine learning (ML) inference using TensorFlow Lite models.

HostColor offers AMD dedicated servers for hosting machine learning and AI workflows in data centers across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. The most widely used HostColor data center locations for artificial intelligence project infrastructure services are in Ashburn, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Newark, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco. The DataBank New York data center, located at 111 Eighth Avenue in Downtown Manhattan, is HC's flagship service location for delivering AMD CPU-powered servers. It is housed in a telecommunications building owned by Google. Other new locations for delivering AMD CPU-powered bare metal servers include Equinix LA3 and CoreSite LA2 in Los Angeles.

In Europe, HostColor offers a wide range of infrastructure solutions for AI projects in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid, London, Paris, Vienna, and Zurich. The company's most popular locations in Asia for delivering dedicated servers that support AI workflows are in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The most popular AMD Ryzen processors among HC's customers are the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 9950X, and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7965WX. The available server platforms with AMD EPYC CPUs are: AMD EPYC 7C13, AMD EPYC 7443P, AMD EPYC 7662, AMD EPYC 9274F, AMD EPYC 9275F, AMD EPYC 9374F, AMD EPYC 9474F, AMD EPYC 9654 and AMD EPYC 9754.

HC's AMD processor-based servers can handle large data sets and are ideal for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, and large, complex database management systems that require data processing. They are also well-suited for various HPC workloads.

Developers and owners of AI projects hosted on HostColor's infrastructure benefit from unmetered bandwidth and unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of their internet connection. There are no charges for inbound or outbound internet traffic. This saves the owners and developers of AI applications and projects a tremendous amount of financial resources. HostColor also does not charge its customers for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or infrastructure technical support.

Since 2000, (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed and managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure, as well as IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides bare metal dedicated hosting services from over 100 data centers worldwide.

