Benavest Partners With Wellpoint/Elevance To Offer ACA Health Coverage Options In Washington
This exclusive partnership allows BenaVest agents to recruit, contract, and sell Wellpoint/Elevance ACA Marketplace plans across Washington-just in time for the 2026 Open Enrollment Period . Plans will be offered in Grays Harbor County and King County (MAP) , expanding access to affordable, high-quality health coverage for Washington residents.
“Wellpoint/Elevance's commitment to whole-person care and accessible coverage makes them an outstanding carrier partner for BenaVest and our agents,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest .“We are excited to bring Wellpoint/Elevance to Washington and provide agents with the resources and support they need to succeed in this new market.”
Benefits for Agents Contracting with BenaVest + Wellpoint/Elevance in WA:
. Direct access to Wellpoint/Elevance ACA contracting
. Live Wellpoint/Elevance training webinars through InsureUniversity
. Marketing toolkits, lead programs, and recruiting support
. Personalized agent onboarding and training resources
. Competitive commissions and bonuses
. Enrollment support for OEP and SEP success
BenaVest will spotlight Wellpoint/Elevance in upcoming InsureUniversity weekly training webinars , featuring carrier experts to guide agents through plan highlights, sales strategies, and enrollment tools-ensuring agents are prepared for a successful enrollment season.
Marketing Resources for Agents
Agents can access official Wellpoint/Elevance marketing materials at to support outreach and enrollment efforts.
About BenaVest
BenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, life, vision, dental, retirement, and ancillary products. With advanced training, direct carrier contracting, and real-time support, BenaVest delivers everything agents need to succeed, including:
. Weekly training webinars and sales support
. Access to top-tier carriers across 48 states
. Free marketing platforms and lead programs
. Comprehensive agent onboarding and mentorship
Agents interested in contracting with Wellpoint/Elevance in Washington through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment