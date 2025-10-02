Benavest Partners With Wellpoint/Elevance To Offer ACA Health Coverage Options In Washington

MENAFN - GetNews)BenaVest, a leading national insurance FMO General Agency specializing in ACA health insurance products, is proud to announce a new partnership within the state of

This exclusive partnership allows BenaVest agents to recruit, contract, and sell Wellpoint/Elevance ACA Marketplace plans across Washington-just in time for the 2026 Open Enrollment Period . Plans will be offered in Grays Harbor County and King County (MAP) , expanding access to affordable, high-quality health coverage for Washington residents.

“Wellpoint/Elevance's commitment to whole-person care and accessible coverage makes them an outstanding carrier partner for BenaVest and our agents,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest .“We are excited to bring Wellpoint/Elevance to Washington and provide agents with the resources and support they need to succeed in this new market.”

Benefits for Agents Contracting with BenaVest + Wellpoint/Elevance in WA:

. Direct access to Wellpoint/Elevance ACA contracting

. Live Wellpoint/Elevance training webinars through InsureUniversity

. Marketing toolkits, lead programs, and recruiting support

. Personalized agent onboarding and training resources

. Competitive commissions and bonuses

. Enrollment support for OEP and SEP success

BenaVest will spotlight Wellpoint/Elevance in upcoming InsureUniversity weekly training webinars , featuring carrier experts to guide agents through plan highlights, sales strategies, and enrollment tools-ensuring agents are prepared for a successful enrollment season.

Marketing Resources for Agents

Agents can access official Wellpoint/Elevance marketing materials at to support outreach and enrollment efforts.

About BenaVest

BenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, life, vision, dental, retirement, and ancillary products. With advanced training, direct carrier contracting, and real-time support, BenaVest delivers everything agents need to succeed, including:

. Weekly training webinars and sales support

. Access to top-tier carriers across 48 states

. Free marketing platforms and lead programs

. Comprehensive agent onboarding and mentorship

Agents interested in contracting with Wellpoint/Elevance in Washington through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.