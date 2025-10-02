37 Capital Reprices Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's News Release dated September 26, 2025, the pricing of the 2,065,000 incentive stock options ("Options") granted to directors and officers has been amended. The Options are now exercisable at the price of $0.155 per common share for a period of three years. Any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a hold period expiring on February 3, 2026.

