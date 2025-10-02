Tim Jensen Honored With National And State Recognition For Veteran Advocacy And Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This We'll Defend

San Antonio, TX – October 2, 2025 – Tim Jensen, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style and longtime advocate for America's veterans, has been recognized with a series of prestigious honors that highlight his commitment to service, leadership, and community impact.

In August 2025 , Jensen was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Medal of Merit , one of the organization's highest honors, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the veteran community. The award underscores his years of work amplifying the voices of veterans and ensuring their needs remain front and center in the national conversation.

The same month, the Grunt Style Foundation , where Jensen serves as a key leader, received a letter of recognition from the President of the United States , commending the Foundation's tireless efforts in responding to the evolving needs of veterans across the country. This distinction affirms the organization's mission of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with America's warriors long after their service ends.

In September 2025 , the VFW Department of Texas further recognized Jensen's impact, appointing him Aide-de-Camp for the State of Texas . The appointment honored his hands-on work supporting flood victims in Kerrville, TX-another example of his commitment to leading from the front when communities are in need.

With these recent accomplishments, Jensen continues to embody the warrior spirit-bringing together veterans, patriots, and communities in the shared mission of resilience, unity, and renewal.

About the Grunt Style Foundation

The Grunt Style Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and support to America's military service members, veterans, and their families. From transition assistance to mental health resources and disaster response, the Foundation stands as a trusted ally for those who served and sacrificed.

