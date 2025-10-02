Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
XOGO Launches 4Th-Generation Media Player: The XOGO Mini Max


2025-10-02 04:46:01
EINPresswire/ -- XOGO Digital Signage today announced the launch of its 4th-generation media player, the XOGO Mini Max. The new device is a compact, Android-based digital signage player designed for performance, affordability, and ease of use.

Product Highlights:

-4K video playback at 30FPS and 1080p playback at 60FPS.
-Comes with XOGO Player software preinstalled.
-Connectivity options: Wi-Fi 6 and ethernet.
-Universal power supply for the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.
-Remote control included for quick setup.
-Affordable price: USD $69.99.

Content & Compatibility

Like all XOGO-compatible devices, the Mini Max supports multiple content formats including images, videos, widgets and URL-based content like infotainment feeds, Power BI charts and social media feeds. The Mini Max plays all of the latest 4K content, as well as older content in 1080HD resolution.

Availability

Worldwide shipping is available. Order via the XOGO website, or Amazon Prime in the US. Amazon UK and additional marketplaces are launching soon.

Fast Facts

-The XOGO Mini Max is a powerful yet low-cost digital signage player.
-It is available worldwide for just $69.99.
-Designed for easy setup, with a remote control and international power supply.
-Positive customer reviews highlight affordability and performance.


About XOGO
Based in Spokane, Washington, XOGO provides easy, affordable digital signage solutions for businesses of all sizes. XOGO runs on most operating systems and is integrated directly into Microsoft Teams Rooms. Visit for more information.

