Alamos Gold Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call
|Toronto and International:
|(416) 406-0743
|Toll free (Canada and the United States):
|(800) 898-3989
|Participant passcode:
|4265146#
|Webcast:
A playback will be available until November 30, 2025 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 3824375#. The webcast will be archived at .
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
|Scott K. Parsons
|Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5439
|
Khalid Elhaj
|Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5427
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
