Eva Carlston Academy, a premier residential treatment center for young women ages 11–17, is proud to announce the addition of two experienced therapists to its clinical team: Kehaulani Dennis, LCSW, and Terrisha Judd, LCSW. Both bring diverse expertise and deep compassion to further strengthen the Academy's mission of providing a second chance in life for girls through therapeutic, academic, and creative programming.

Introducing Kehaulani Dennis, LCSW

Kehaulani Dennis holds both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Utah. Her career has spanned a variety of clinical and residential settings, from direct care staff roles to private practice and community mental health.

Specializing in trauma, substance use, attachment work, and inner child healing, Kehaulani has extensive experience supporting survivors of domestic violence of all ages. Her therapeutic approach is grounded, attuned, and compassionate, shaped by her work helping individuals rebuild safety, identity, and self-worth after abuse.

“Healing doesn’t mean you’ll never struggle again. It means you now face the struggle with more self-compassion, clarity, and choice,” says Dennis.

Born and raised in Maui, Hawai‘i, Kehaulani brings not only clinical expertise but also a personal warmth. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys baking, watching true crime documentaries, reading, and spending time with friends.



Introducing Terrisha Judd, LCSW

Terrisha Judd earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Weber State University in Utah and her master’s from the University at Albany in New York. Her background includes working in both residential and wilderness therapy programs with adolescents and young adults, followed by experience in private practice as a remote therapist serving adults across different life stages.

Terrisha uses an empathetic, person-centered approach rooted in multiple therapeutic modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Motivational Interviewing, and Strengths-Based practices. Her goal is to empower individuals to overcome self-limiting beliefs and embrace growth.

“Being the best versions of ourselves often involves accepting all parts of ourselves and learning how to use them effectively in our desire for growth and healing,” says Judd.

Outside of work, Terrisha loves outdoor adventures such as rock climbing, camping, hiking, and skiing. She is also passionate about travel, community-building, and creative pursuits like crocheting, dancing, and reading fantasy fiction.

Strengthening Eva Carlston Academy’s Mission

Eva Carlston Academy reviews that the addition of Kehaulani and Terrisha underscores its commitment to providing individualized, comprehensive therapeutic care in a nurturing, family-style environment. By expanding the clinical team with highly skilled therapists, the Academy continues to foster healing, resilience, and confidence in the young women it serves.

About the Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy is a female-owned and operated facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to providing girls with a second chance in life. Eva Carlston Academy is a licensed residential treatment center near Salt Lake City, offering a clinically intensive, family-style program for young women aged 11-17. The academy integrates therapeutic support with educational and artistic opportunities, fostering growth and healing in a structured yet nurturing environment. With a comprehensive therapeutic and academic program, Eva Carlston Academy is committed to helping students heal and thrive.

