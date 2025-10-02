Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Brian Posner To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the appointment of Brian Posner to its Board of Directors. Mr. Posner brings 35 years of executive, investment and board leadership expertise to the company.

“Brian is joining our Board during a pivotal phase, as we transition to becoming a fully integrated biotechnology company poised to commercialize our first potential product in 2027,” said Jason Rhodes, chairman of Dyne's Board of Directors and partner at Atlas Venture.“With a perspective shaped by deep experience in the capital markets, Brian brings a keen focus on disciplined growth and value creation, and we welcome his insights and leadership.”

“I am honored to join Dyne's Board of Directors at this exciting time,” said Brian Posner.“Dyne's mission to deliver meaningful functional improvement for people with neuromuscular diseases resonates with me, and I look forward to partnering with the team as it advances near-term clinical data in support of upcoming regulatory milestones while delivering sustainable shareholder value.”

“Brian is a highly respected leader whose expertise in investment stewardship, executive leadership and governance will further strengthen our Board,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dyne.“His appointment underscores our commitment to building the world's leading neuromuscular disease company and advancing meaningful new therapeutics for patients in need.”

Mr. Posner is founder and president of Point Rider Group (UK) Ltd, an advisory and consulting firm that provides independent strategic counsel to senior executives, boards of directors and institutional investors. Previously, he served as president and CEO of ClearBridge Advisors, a $100 billion+ asset management firm, and as partner and managing director at Warburg Pincus, following earlier senior investment roles at Hygrove Partners and Fidelity Investments.

An experienced board leader, Mr. Posner currently serves as a director of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and has previously chaired the AQR Funds and Bioverativ (BIVV), and served as a director of Biogen (BIIB), Sotheby's (BID) and The Mutual Fund Store. Beyond his corporate roles, he is a Life Trustee of Northwestern University, serves on the Advisory Board of its Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy, and holds degrees from Northwestern University (BA) and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (MBA).

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

