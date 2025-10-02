Toll Brothers Announces New Estate Home Community Now Selling In Santa Rosa Valley, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive gated community offers luxury homes on expansive equestrian home sites

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Santa Rosa Valley Estates , a prestigious new home community in Southern California, will open this Saturday, October 4, 2025, for pre-model pricing. Located at Santa Rosa Road and Glenside Lane in beautiful Santa Rosa Valley, California, this exclusive enclave offers just 18 luxury homes on sprawling equestrian home sites up to five acres. Home shoppers are invited to take advantage of pre-model pricing and limited home site availability starting today.

Santa Rosa Valley Estates is a private, gated enclave featuring modern, open floor plans with home designs ranging up to 6,000 square feet. These luxurious Toll Brothers homes offer 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Select home designs include optional multigenerational living suites and detached casitas up to 749 square feet, providing ample space and versatility. Homes are priced from $2.9 million.





"We are excited to bring this exceptional community to Santa Rosa Valley," said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "Santa Rosa Valley Estates offers home shoppers a unique opportunity to create a private retreat in a sought-after location with the quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Conveniently located near upscale shopping, dining, freeways, and excellent schools, Santa Rosa Valley Estates offers both luxury and convenience. For more information on Santa Rosa Valley Estates and other Toll Brothers communities in California, visit or call 844-700-8655.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)