CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-10-02 03:12:54
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
BLGV Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. Monday October 6, 2025
BOIL Beyond Oil Ltd.
HYPE Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.
JUSH Jushi Holdings Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares
QIM Quimbaya Gold Inc.
PLTH Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close .

