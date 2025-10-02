Heydar Aliyev Foundation Launches Modern School Facility In Samukh (PHOTO)
The secondary school in the village of Aliushaghi in the Samukh district, which is more than 70 years old, was also in need of repair. Built in 1953, the educational institution had fallen into disrepair over the years.
In 2024, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation began construction of a new school building with a capacity for 360 students.
The three-story school consists of four blocks.
The facility includes classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, as well as rooms for computer science, a STEAM center, military training, medical services, vocational training, and a preschool classroom, a library, a cafeteria, an auditorium, and sports halls.
An open-air sports field has also been established on the school grounds.
The school has been equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, and subject-specific classrooms and laboratories have been provided with visual teaching materials.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, is carrying out work on the construction of new educational institutions and the renovation of those that have fallen into disrepair, supporting state policy in the field of education, contributing to raising the level of knowledge of the younger generation, and helping them to receive a quality education.
