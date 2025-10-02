Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency Type A Market To Witness Promising Upswing By 2034, Delveinsight Forecasts Bridge Biopharma, Origin Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Companies in the market include - Bridge Biopharma, Origin Biosciences, and others.

DelveInsight's “Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Report:



The Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market size was valued approximately USD 12 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Er-Kim, a global pharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel therapies to the EMEA region, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. to distribute Nulibry and Zokinvy. Both therapies are the only treatments approved by the EMA and FDA for their respective indications. This partnership will provide patients in select countries across Central and Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, and Eurasian markets with access to these therapies. Nulibry for injection is the sole EMA and FDA-approved treatment that reduces mortality risk in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, a rare, life-threatening metabolic disorder often presenting at birth, which can rapidly lead to severe neurological damage and early death if untreated.

In April 2025, Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sentynl"), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company fully owned by Zydus Lifesciences, Ltd. ("Zydus Group"), announced the publication of three clinical studies on NULIBRY in the Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease. These studies compare the treatment outcomes of NULIBRY to a natural history study. Fosdenopterin, the active ingredient in NULIBRY, received regulatory approvals from the U.S. FDA in February 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) in July 2022, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in September 2022, and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in April 2024 for treating MoCD Type A.

Among the 7MM countries, the United States led the market in 2023, accounting for almost 68% of the total share.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK generated an estimated USD 3.9 million, with this figure expected to grow at a strong CAGR. Within Europe, Germany and France held the largest market shares that year, followed by the UK and Italy, while Spain represented the smallest portion of the market.

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that around 270 prevalent cases of MOCOD-A were identified in the 7MM in 2023.

The United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent MOCOD-A cases compared to the other 7MM countries. According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 30 diagnosed prevalent cases of MOCOD-A in the US in 2023, and this number is expected to rise over the forecast period due to growing awareness among patients.

DelveInsight's estimates indicate that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of MOCOD-A in the EU4 and the UK were approximately 20 in 2023. Over the course of the study period, a notable rise in cases is expected across all contributing countries. Among the EU4 nations, Spain reported the lowest share of MOCOD-A cases.

The data shows that Japan recorded the fewest total diagnosed prevalent cases of MOCOD-A among the 7MM in 2023, representing only 9% of the total cases. However, it is expected to see significant growth by 2034, marked by a notable CAGR.

Key Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Therapies: Nulibry, ORGN001 (formerly ALXN1101), and others

The Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A epidemiology based on gender analyzed that MoCoD-A affects both gender equally The Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market dynamics.

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Overview

A severe autosomal recessive inborn metabolic mistake called molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCoD-A) is characterized by neonatal persistent seizures, feeding issues, developmental delays, microcephaly with brain shrinkage, and coarse facial features.

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A

Prevalent Cases of Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Therapies and Key Companies



Nulibry: Bridge Biopharma ORGN001 (formerly ALXN1101): Origin Biosciences

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Drivers



Large untapped market

Shortcomings associated with current treatment Overall increase in seizure related diagnosis

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Barriers



Highly undiagnosed condition

Problems associated with conducting clinical studies Need for a comprehensive rapid precision medicine system

Scope of the Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Therapeutic Assessment: Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A current marketed and Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A emerging therapies

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Dynamics: Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market drivers and Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A

3. SWOT analysis of Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A

4. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Overview at a Glance

6. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Disease Background and Overview

7. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A

9. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Unmet Needs

11. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Emerging Therapies

12. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Drivers

16. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Market Barriers

17. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Appendix

18. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

