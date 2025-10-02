Jazmyn Keann White, Multifaceted Entrepreneur, Launches Voices For One To Bring Musical Healing To Cancer Patients

MENAFN - GetNews) Fashion designer, musician, and businesswoman Jazmyn Keann White is channeling her diverse talents into a new cause as a dedicated cancer and emotional health activist. She has officially launched Voices For One, a non-profit charity with a mission to introduce the therapeutic power of music into cancer and therapy centers, offering comfort to patients and their loved ones during treatment.

Voices For One is a non-profit organization founded by White, driven by the belief in music's healing power. The charity is dedicated to bringing live music and curated listening experiences to cancer patients, their families, and caregivers in treatment centers. Its mission is to provide comfort, alleviate anxiety, and foster moments of connection and peace during one of life's most challenging times.

The inspiration behind Voices For One was born from a deeply personal experience. After losing a loved one to cancer in 2021, White was moved to create an organization that addresses the emotional toll of the disease. She witnessed firsthand the need for holistic support that extends beyond clinical care and recognized that music could provide a unique form of solace. Today, the charity organizes and facilitates musical experiences within healthcare settings to reduce stress and create a peaceful environment for individuals and families navigating the difficult cancer journey.

Importantly, Voices For One will not be limited to cancer treatment centers alone. It will also extend to emotional treatment centers focusing on inner trauma healing. White's vision as an emotional health activist is to highlight the human experience from a healing perspective through music. With the same leadership spirit she brings to her business ventures, White is channeling both purpose and passion into Voices For One to harmonize for the greater good of emotional well-being.

White's extensive background as a creative professional and entrepreneur provides a strong foundation for the organization. Her experience in fashion has given her an eye for building a cohesive vision, while her passion as a musician provides the heart of the charity's mission. Combined with her business acumen, these skills allow her to lead Voices For One with both empathy and strategic direction, ensuring its ability to make a sustainable impact.

The initiative aims to transform the atmosphere of treatment facilities, humanizing the clinical experience for patients, their support systems, and healthcare staff. By focusing on emotional well-being, Voices For One complements traditional medical treatments and promotes a more compassionate approach to healing.

For more information, please visit