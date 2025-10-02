Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Takes Part In GCC Attorneys General, Public Prosecutors Meeting


2025-10-02 03:03:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the 17th meeting of Their Excellencies Attorneys General and Prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held in Kuwait.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by Attorney General HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi.



The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda, most notably the development of a policy to enhance cooperation between public prosecution and attorney general offices, the draft guideline for dealing with the elderly during the investigation phase, and the possibility of cooperation with legal and judicial institutes and centers in GCC countries.

The meeting also addressed the topic of seconding members of public prosecution offices to work in attorney general and public prosecution offices in GCC countries, and the experiences of public prosecution and attorney general offices in the member states.

During the meeting, the experience of the Public Prosecution Office in the State of Qatar was presented through the establishment of the Criminal Studies Institute.

The presentation included an explanation of the institute's inception, its competencies, objectives, and its role in training members of the public prosecution, qualifying assistant prosecutors for judicial work, and developing their capabilities through specialized training programs, as well as its role in qualifying all national cadres in various government sectors.

Following the meeting, a number of members of public prosecution and attorney general offices in GCC countries were honored as part of the Hamad Al Othman Award for outstanding members of public prosecution and attorney general offices in the GCC, where Sheikh Saud bin Faleh Al-Thani, the Public Prosecutor at the Public Prosecution Office in the State of Qatar was honored.

