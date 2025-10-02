Infinit-I Online Training Launches 'Achievements' To Gamify Driver Safety Training

EINPresswire/ -- Infinit-I Online Training announced the launch of Achievements today, a new gamification training feature integrated into its online safety training . The feature is designed to boost driver participation and engagement, reinforce a culture of safety, and provide a new tool for recognizing top-performing employees.

The Achievements feature translates key training activities, such as completing videos and passing quizzes, into a point-based system where drivers can earn ranks from Bronze to Silver to Gold. Companies can set additional custom goals and add rewards. This provides fleet managers with a powerful, easy-to-use tool to motivate their teams, create friendly competition through public leaderboards, and formally recognize drivers who consistently prioritize safety training.

Jay Wommack, CEO of Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, emphasized the company’s mission-driven approach to product development and said, “Achievements is the next step in our commitment to safety. We are not just providing training. We are equipping our clients with innovative tools to build a lasting safety culture from the ground up. By making it easier for managers to recognize and reward dedication, we empower them to retain their best, safest drivers. And let's be honest, drivers who are engaged and participating in training are safer on the road.”

Infinit-I, powered by Vertical Alliance Group, has been training safer fleets for 25 years, delivering more than 180 million training sessions across multiple industries. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to support driver safety with a goal of zero accidents, because when safety your #1, zero accidents is the only number worth targeting.

Infinit-I's Training Management System delivers measurable benefits, giving companies the ability to streamline onboarding, track licenses, assign customized training, and monitor performance with real-time analytics. The platform also includes online training modules, driver recognition programs, and safety analytics, all designed to reduce accidents, lower costs, and build lasting cultures of safety.