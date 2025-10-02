Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Rayyan Crush Yemen's Al Tadamon Hadramaut In GCCL Group B Opener

2025-10-02 02:22:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Al Rayyan trounced Al Tadamon Hadramaut of Yemen 5-0 in their Gulf Club Champions League (GCCL) Group B opener at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday.

Brazilian Roger Guedes scored a brace (18th and 28th minutes) while Rodrigo (68th minute) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (90th +6 minute) added each for The Lions. An own goal from Yemeni side's Ayoub Tlili in the 50th minute, while attempting to clear a goal-bound shot, added to the tally as the Qatari side began the tournament on a high note.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Mohammed Muqbil got the marching orders after amassing his second yellow of the night.

Al Rayyan now lead Group B with three points. The group also includes Al Nahda of Oman and Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia besides Yemen's Al Tadamon.

Group A comprises Al Ain of UAE, Zakho FC of Iraq, Al Qadsia of Kuwait and Sitra Club of Bahrain.

