Al Rayyan Crush Yemen's Al Tadamon Hadramaut In GCCL Group B Opener
Doha, Qatar: Hosts Al Rayyan trounced Al Tadamon Hadramaut of Yemen 5-0 in their Gulf Club Champions League (GCCL) Group B opener at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday.
Brazilian Roger Guedes scored a brace (18th and 28th minutes) while Rodrigo (68th minute) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (90th +6 minute) added each for The Lions. An own goal from Yemeni side's Ayoub Tlili in the 50th minute, while attempting to clear a goal-bound shot, added to the tally as the Qatari side began the tournament on a high note.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Mohammed Muqbil got the marching orders after amassing his second yellow of the night.
Al Rayyan now lead Group B with three points. The group also includes Al Nahda of Oman and Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia besides Yemen's Al Tadamon.
Group A comprises Al Ain of UAE, Zakho FC of Iraq, Al Qadsia of Kuwait and Sitra Club of Bahrain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment