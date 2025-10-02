MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falls Church, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FALLS CHURCH, VA September 30, 2025 - -

LASIK has become one of the most widely performed surgical procedures worldwide since receiving FDA approval in 1999, with millions of patients now benefiting from reduced dependence on glasses and contact lenses. Brusco Vision provides LASIK in Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and the greater DMV area, offering procedures supported by decades of technological advancement and extensive clinical study. As an advanced LASIK center dedicated to refractive surgery, Brusco Vision incorporates peer-reviewed evidence and evolving technology to deliver consistent outcomes for patients seeking vision correction.

Dr. Michael Brusco, MD FACS, a board-certified ophthalmologist and refractive surgeon, leads the practice. A graduate of Harvard College and Northwestern Medical School, he has focused his career on refractive surgery for more than 15 years. In that time, he has performed thousands of procedures for patients across a wide range of backgrounds and occupations. His approach emphasizes thorough evaluation, individualized planning, and the use of technology designed to increase accuracy and safety.

LASIK corrects common refractive errors including nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), and astigmatism. Using a cool-beam excimer laser, the cornea is reshaped at the microscopic level, allowing light to focus more clearly on the retina. Studies published in medical journals, including Ophthalmology and Dove Press, have reported high patient satisfaction rates and long-term stability following the procedure. These outcomes continue to demonstrate why LASIK remains a frequently chosen vision correction option more than two decades after its introduction.

Brusco Vision conducts comprehensive diagnostic testing for every prospective patient. Advanced imaging systems and corneal topography are used to confirm candidacy for LASIK and to identify whether an alternative refractive procedure may be more appropriate. Research shows that a majority of patients who wear glasses or contact lenses may be candidates for LASIK, but a significant portion are better suited for procedures such as PRK or lens-based options. By providing a complete range of treatments, Brusco Vision ensures that patients receive recommendations aligned with their specific eye health and long-term visual needs.

The center's patient care model also reflects an emphasis on transparency and accessibility. Financing options are available to make procedures more attainable. Brusco Vision maintains independence from equipment manufacturers or suppliers, which allows the medical team to base clinical decisions solely on the best available evidence and the needs of the patient.

The U.S. military has also played a role in shaping public understanding of LASIK. Data collected across branches of the armed forces has shown the procedure to be compatible with demanding professional requirements, further underscoring its safety profile. Independent research and peer-reviewed studies continue to evaluate LASIK outcomes, adding to the body of evidence that supports its role as a reliable and effective surgical option.

As advancements in ophthalmology continue, Brusco Vision integrates new technologies that aim to improve precision and patient comfort. SBK LASIK, sometimes referred to as bladeless LASIK, uses a femtosecond laser to create the corneal flap with an extremely high level of accuracy. This technology, in combination with individualized treatment planning, allows procedures to be performed with consistency and predictability.

LASIK at Brusco Vision is centered on the principles of safety, evidence-based practice, and measurable patient outcomes. Reporters covering the continuing evolution of refractive surgery will find Dr. Brusco a knowledgeable source on the subject, while patients in Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and the DMV seeking options for vision correction will find in Brusco Vision a medical practice focused on careful evaluation and proven techniques.

