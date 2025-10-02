German Ambassador: Gaza Is“The Open And Bleeding Wound For All Of Us”... Reaffirms Commitment To The Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Amman Net) On the occasion of the thirty-fifth anniversary of German reunification, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jordan, Dr. Bertram von Moltke, delivered a speech in which he stressed that the world today is witnessing a“return of darkness” after more than three decades of“light” that prevailed following 1989. He pointed out that these dramatic changes once again place Jordan at the heart of the lingering pains of regional conflicts. The ambassador noted that the Russian aggression against Ukraine has brought armed conflict back to the European continent, threatening the foundations of the international order based on law, while these challenges bear resemblance to the situations in the Middle East.

Ambassador von Moltke highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as“the open and bleeding wound for all of us,” stressing the need“to stop the killing, the destruction, and this madness.” He referred to Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,224 dead, 4,834 wounded, and 251 hostages. At the same time, the ambassador strongly condemned the destruction in Gaza, noting that around 60,000 people have been killed and 170,000 wounded, 80% of whom are civilians, underscoring the failure of the international community to fulfill the promise of a Palestinian state.

He affirmed that Germany's commitment to Israel's existence and security, stemming from its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, is“non-negotiable.” However, he stressed at the same time that actions must always respect the principles of international law. In the context of necessary criticism of the Israeli government's policies, von Moltke stressed that Germany voices this criticism openly when condemning the war in Gaza as“disproportionate,” despite Israel's right to defend itself, when denouncing settler violence in the West Bank, warning against the annexation of Palestinian lands, and rejecting forced displacement, and when calling on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law as an occupying power.

The ambassador noted that Germany responded to this criticism by suspending arms exports to Israel for the first time in post-war German history. He reiterated that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and to live in peace, security, and prosperity on their land and in their state, emphasizing that a negotiated two-state solution within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve this.

Quoting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, the ambassador noted that a Palestinian state requires not only a declaration but also construction. To this end, he revealed that Germany has spent more than 350 million euros in humanitarian aid for Gaza since October 2023, contributing to laying the foundations of a future Palestinian state.

The ambassador concluded his speech with a message of optimism, expressing his conviction that a better future is possible, that the region will one day witness a period of light, and that“walls and checkpoints will fall.” He called on everyone to show courage and strength for tolerance in order to achieve true peace.