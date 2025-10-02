403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Launches Breast Cancer Campaign:“Check What Really Matters”
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), together with its network of partners, has launched a new breast cancer campaign under the theme“Check What Really Matters.” The campaign shifts the focus from awareness to action. Awareness in Abu Dhabi is already high. Nearly nine out of ten residents know about the importance of cancer screening. Yet too many delay or avoid it. The gap is not awareness. The gap is action. Fear of knowing, uncertainty, and procrastination stop women from taking a simple step that can save lives.“Check What Really Matters” addresses this challenge directly. Using everyday, relatable situations, it reminds women that if we check our phones, our doors, and our appearance in the mirror, we must also check what truly matters: our health. Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women in the UAE. Early detection changes everything. When caught early, survival rates exceed 90%. In 2024, over 80% of women in Abu Dhabi who were diagnosed were found at an early stage. More than 34,000 women were screened last year, a 31% increase from the year before. This campaign is designed to build on that progress. It calls for courage, not hesitation. Action, not delay. Screening, not risk. Women aged 40 and above are encouraged to undergo a mammogram every two years. Women aged 20 to 39 should have a clinical breast examination every three years. Women aged 35 to 39 may also choose to undergo a clinical risk assessment. These recommendations are part of the national screening guidelines, ensuring screening is both timely and evidence-based. H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said:
“We know that early detection dramatically improves outcomes, yet breast cancer continues to affect too many women. This campaign is part of our wider strategy to embed prevention into everyday life and make screening routine, accessible, and trusted.” Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director, Community Health at ADPHC, added:“Grounded in evidence, this campaign addresses the behavioural factors that delay diagnosis. By combining national screening guidelines with genomic innovation, we ensure high-risk individuals are identified earlier and receive the personalised care they need. Screening is quick, safe, and lifesaving. Our role is to make sure every woman knows when, where, and how to access it.” ADPHC is working with partners across the healthcare, sports, beauty, and retail sectors to make screening easier and more accessible. Healthcare networks, cancer societies, sports organisations, beauty brands, and leading national companies will all contribute, from hosting free screening days to deploying mobile units across Abu Dhabi. Thiqa card holders can book breast cancer screenings directly through approved IFHAS providers at . For other residents, free screening services and activities will be offered throughout October at partner facilities across the emirate.
“We know that early detection dramatically improves outcomes, yet breast cancer continues to affect too many women. This campaign is part of our wider strategy to embed prevention into everyday life and make screening routine, accessible, and trusted.” Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director, Community Health at ADPHC, added:“Grounded in evidence, this campaign addresses the behavioural factors that delay diagnosis. By combining national screening guidelines with genomic innovation, we ensure high-risk individuals are identified earlier and receive the personalised care they need. Screening is quick, safe, and lifesaving. Our role is to make sure every woman knows when, where, and how to access it.” ADPHC is working with partners across the healthcare, sports, beauty, and retail sectors to make screening easier and more accessible. Healthcare networks, cancer societies, sports organisations, beauty brands, and leading national companies will all contribute, from hosting free screening days to deploying mobile units across Abu Dhabi. Thiqa card holders can book breast cancer screenings directly through approved IFHAS providers at . For other residents, free screening services and activities will be offered throughout October at partner facilities across the emirate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment