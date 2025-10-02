Eyequant, Inc. Announces New Investment, Leadership Updates, And Geographic Expansion To Accelerate AI Innovation

EINPresswire/ -- EyeQuant, Inc., a global leader in predictive analytics and AI-powered creative testing, today announced a new round of investment, an expanded leadership team, and the relocation of its headquarters to the United States. Additionally, EyeQuant is announcing early access to the next release of its flagship product. Existing customers gain immediate access to new capabilities in prescriptive analytics, recommendations, and summary analysis to accelerate the creative testing process and optimize deliverables. Collectively, this announcement and the broader updates mark a major new chapter of growth for the company as it accelerates innovation in AI-driven testing and prescriptive analytics.

“For more than a decade, EyeQuant has helped designers, marketers, and data scientists make faster, smarter decisions through AI-powered predictive testing,” said Kramer Reeves, CEO of EyeQuant, Inc. “With fresh investment, expanded leadership, and a U.S. headquarters at the heart of AI innovation, we’re positioned to scale our platform and deliver even greater value to customers worldwide.”

Expanded Investment

The new investment round is led by Omni Alpha Holdings, with participation from existing investor New Model Ventures, and other experienced software operators.

Expanded Leadership

New members to the team include:

- Allan Tear, Executive Chairman

- Kramer Reeves, CEO

- Andrew Draper, Head of Product & Design

- Paolo DiVencenzo, Head of Business Development

- Charlie Blake-Thomas, former CEO, now a key EyeQuant board advisor, will also lead our global sales function as we target this next phase of growth

Expanded Reach

With its new headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, EyeQuant is strategically positioned to capitalize on rapid growth in AI, prescriptive analytics, and creative testing, in addition to being located in one of the fastest growing and most innovative technology hubs in the world. The global team remains in strategic locations in the UK, Europe and now the Middle East and South America, as well.

Commitment to Customers

EyeQuant confirmed that existing customers will see no disruption in service, while also benefiting from faster innovation, including monthly feature releases, expanded customer success resources, and new design partner opportunities.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our customers and partners who have trusted EyeQuant for over a decade,” Reeves added. “This next chapter is about scaling innovation and impact — and we’re just getting started.”

For more information, visit or contact ....