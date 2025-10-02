Home Builders Association Of Greater Kansas City Draws Attention To An Issue Facing Many Young Families Through Newly Launched Ad Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kansas City, MO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) announced the release of a new set of advertisements amidst its ongoing public awareness campaign,expanding efforts to address the growing housing attainability issues facing the Kansas City region.

Building on the initial August 18 launch, the campaign has emphasized how outdated thinking, expensive development standards and excessive regulations are driving up housing costs and putting homeownership out of reach for young families and first-time buyers.

The campaign now turns its focus to spotlight the detrimental impact young families across the region are facing as the cost of homes continues to rise and the rate of growth outpaces the number of new homes being built to meet demand.

Recent polling shows the growing urgency of the issue and the impact now felt by residents:



65% of Kansas City residents say the cost of housing is too high where they live.

62% say there is too little housing that's affordable for middle-class families and the workforce.

Less than 1 in 5 residents approve of how elected officials are handling housing policy right now. 65% of residents have a favorable view of local home builders, making them the most trusted voices in the housing conversation.

“The dream of owning a home is quickly slipping out of reach because of conflicting policies that shouldn't stand in the way of a family's future,” said Will Ruder, Executive Vice President of the KCHBA.“Until we cut the red tape, the door to homeownership will stay narrow for far too many.”

The newly released display and video ads will debut across the greater Kansas City area through various mediums, such as local advertising buys, a direct mail campaign and a broadened social media push designed to reach more residents and decision-makers across the region.

Through personal stories, clear data, and a strong call to action,“Let Builders Build” aims to shed light on the impact that the region's housing attainability crisis is having on young families and first-time homebuyers. The newly released ads urge residents and community leaders to stand up for solutions that unlock more housing supply and restore attainability that feels so far out of reach for so many in Kansas City.

Learn more and join the movement at LetBuildersBuildKC

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) is an association of industry professionals serving the communities and residents of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area by promoting housing opportunities. Comprising approximately 500 member companies, the KCHBA supports an industry that contributes more than $1.5 billion to the Kansas City economy and provides for more than 20,000 jobs. For more information visit .

Kari English Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City 816-942-8800 Ext. 213