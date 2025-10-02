403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chubby Dog Nation® Makes Its Canine Health App Free For All Pet Owners
EINPresswire/ -- Chubby Dog Nation®, the easy-to-use pet health app created by veterinary technician and founder Jenny Glasgow, has officially made its mobile app completely free for all users. Formerly offered with a free trial and monthly subscription fee of $4.99, the app now provides full access to its core features at no cost—marking a major step forward in the fight against pet obesity.
“We believe no dog should miss out on getting healthier because of cost,” said Glasgow, who brings more than 30 years of veterinary experience to the mission. “Removing the price tag means removing the barrier.”
The Chubby Dog Nation® App now offers the following features at no charge:
- Automatic weight tracking with progress charts
- Customizable daily reminders for meals and physical activity
- Gram-to-calorie feeding calculator
- Emergency vet contact storage
- Access to Chapter 1 of the Chubby Dog Nation® Companion Workbook
These tools empower pet owners to build daily routines that support safe and sustainable weight loss for their dogs—one meal, one walk, and one reminder at a time.
Premium Options Still Available
While the core app is now free, users seeking more advanced tools—such as vet appointment tracking, custom medication reminders, and downloadable monthly health reports—can access them through Chubby Dog Nation®’s sister app, Healthy Dog Nation, which remains available at the standard subscription rate.
Spreading the Mission
Chubby Dog Nation® invites pet parents, shelters, and veterinary professionals to help spread the word about the app’s new free model and join the growing community of users who are committed to improving the lives of their pets. “We’re building a nation of healthy dogs,” Glasgow adds. “And this is just the beginning.”
About Chubby Dog Nation®
Founded by Jenny Glasgow, a licensed veterinary technician, Chubby Dog Nation® is a wellness tool dedicated to helping overweight dogs achieve healthier lives through simple, daily habits. The app provides tools, education, and community support to pet owners, rescue organizations, and veterinarians across the country.
Download the app via the App Store or Google Play.
For more information, visit .
“We believe no dog should miss out on getting healthier because of cost,” said Glasgow, who brings more than 30 years of veterinary experience to the mission. “Removing the price tag means removing the barrier.”
The Chubby Dog Nation® App now offers the following features at no charge:
- Automatic weight tracking with progress charts
- Customizable daily reminders for meals and physical activity
- Gram-to-calorie feeding calculator
- Emergency vet contact storage
- Access to Chapter 1 of the Chubby Dog Nation® Companion Workbook
These tools empower pet owners to build daily routines that support safe and sustainable weight loss for their dogs—one meal, one walk, and one reminder at a time.
Premium Options Still Available
While the core app is now free, users seeking more advanced tools—such as vet appointment tracking, custom medication reminders, and downloadable monthly health reports—can access them through Chubby Dog Nation®’s sister app, Healthy Dog Nation, which remains available at the standard subscription rate.
Spreading the Mission
Chubby Dog Nation® invites pet parents, shelters, and veterinary professionals to help spread the word about the app’s new free model and join the growing community of users who are committed to improving the lives of their pets. “We’re building a nation of healthy dogs,” Glasgow adds. “And this is just the beginning.”
About Chubby Dog Nation®
Founded by Jenny Glasgow, a licensed veterinary technician, Chubby Dog Nation® is a wellness tool dedicated to helping overweight dogs achieve healthier lives through simple, daily habits. The app provides tools, education, and community support to pet owners, rescue organizations, and veterinarians across the country.
Download the app via the App Store or Google Play.
For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment