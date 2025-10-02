AI/R's Avenue Code Helps Enterprises Launch AI Agents In Under 4 Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises seek faster, more tangible ways to integrate AI into their operations, the AI/R Company subsidiary Avenue Code is delivering a proven path forward with its Agentic AI JumpStart using Google Cloud. Already helping global enterprises turn AI potential into measurable outcomes, the solution enables companies to launch fully functional AI agents in under four weeks.

Designed for business leaders seeking to validate the value of AI quickly and securely, the Agentic AI JumpStart provides an accelerated, enterprise-grade approach to building intelligent agents that solve real business problems-without the need for months of planning or experimentation. Built on Avenue Code's extensive experience with Fortune 100 brands and deep technical expertise in the Google Cloud ecosystem, the solution harnesses the power of Google's Gemini models and the Vertex AI platform to deliver production-ready results with scale in mind.

Agentic AI JumpStart highlights include:



One AI Agent delivered and ready for production in just 4 weeks.

Personalized configuration tailored to existing workflows and business goals.

Integration with 2–3 core enterprise systems in a secure cloud environment.

Pilot rollout for 10 to 50 users, with full training and support documentation. Detailed performance report with recommendations for scaling AI across the business.



“Organizations no longer need to wait months to see if AI can make a difference. With Agentic AI JumpStart, we're helping leaders move from theory to implementation in just weeks, delivering agents that drive efficiency and create business value immediately,” says Orlando Neto, Global CTO of Avenue Code.

As part of AI/R, Avenue Code continues to empower enterprises to navigate the AI era. By combining strategic insight, cutting-edge cloud capabilities, and a proven delivery model, the company is enabling organizations across industries to scale AI adoption responsibly and with measurable impact.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R's mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact: Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira, ...