Sharps Technology Stock Rises Following $100M Buyback Program Find Out More

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) announced on Thursday the launch of a share buyback program worth up to $100 million, aiming to repurchase a portion of its outstanding common stock.

The repurchase authorization will enable the company to acquire shares through either public market purchases or privately negotiated deals, depending on market conditions.

Following the announcement, Sharps Technology's stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday's premarket and was the third-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'low' from 'extremely low' in 24 hours.

