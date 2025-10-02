Sharps Technology Stock Rises Following $100M Buyback Program Find Out More
Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) announced on Thursday the launch of a share buyback program worth up to $100 million, aiming to repurchase a portion of its outstanding common stock.
The repurchase authorization will enable the company to acquire shares through either public market purchases or privately negotiated deals, depending on market conditions.
Following the announcement, Sharps Technology's stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday's premarket and was the third-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'low' from 'extremely low' in 24 hours.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment