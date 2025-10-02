Rivian Slashes Full-Year Delivery Guidance After Drop In Q3 Figures
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday said that it delivered 13,201 vehicles in the three months through the end of September, down from the 13,790 deliveries reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
The company also slashed its full-year delivery guidance to 41,500 to 43,500 vehicles. Shares of the company fell over 2% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.
