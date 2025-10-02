Prisoner Exchange: 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, 20 Civilians Return Home

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We are bringing home 185 of our defenders from Russian captivity. One hundred eighty-three are enlisted personnel and sergeants, and two are officers. They are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Alongside our defenders, civilians are also returning home – 20 of our people. Everyone will definitely receive all the support they need," Zelensky said.

He noted that those released had fought in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as at the Chornobyl nuclear plant, with most held in captivity since 2022.

"We thank everyone who is making these exchanges possible. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, we have already brought over 7,000 of our people home. We must bring everyone back, and we work on this every single day," Zelensky said.

The previous prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place on August 24, when Armed Forces personnel, National Guard members, border guards, and civilians – including journalist Dmytro Khyliuk and former Kherson Mayor Volodymyr Mykolaienko – were freed.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine