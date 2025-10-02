Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 2-4, 2025)
Doha, Qatar: From world-class concerts and races to exhibitions and awareness campaigns, Doha is buzzing with events this weekend.
Read on to see what's happening in and around the city.
Ilaiyaraaja – Live in Concert Doha
October 3, 7pm onwards
QNCC
Indian musical maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja will take centerstage at QNCC this weekend. The legendary composer, who has created over 8,600 songs and provided scores for more than 1,500 films in multiple languages, will bring his timeless classics to life for Doha audiences.
Lost Frequencies Live in Doha
October 3, 5pm onwards
Doha Golf Club
After last year's massive show, global DJ sensation Lost Frequencies returns to Doha. Get ready to sing along to worldwide hits like Are You With Me, Reality, and Where Are You Now.
Korean Moon: Journey by Moonlight Until October 11, 10am to 10pm
Building 47, Hall 2, Katara
Korean artist Ryu Jae Chun presents 19 vibrant paintings on traditional hanji paper, blending the elegance of Korean ink painting (somuk) with contemporary art and multimedia techniques. Centered on the symbolism of the moon, the exhibition reflects themes of peace, hope, and communication. By integrating somuk with modern media and artificial intelligence, the artist bridges East and West, heritage and innovation.
RunGP Qatar 2025
October 3, Circuit opens at 2:30pm, Kids Race at 4pm, Main Race at 7:10pm
Lusail International Circuit
A new wave of competitive running hits Qatar with distances ranging from 5.4K to 21.09K. The event also features the One Mo Line Kids Race. For more details, click here
QTRI Old Doha Port Aquathlon 2025
October 4, 4:30am–9am (Race starts at 6am)
Mina District
Watch athletes of all levels compete in a multisport challenge combining running and open-water swimming. The event kicks off early with the transition area opening at 4:30am.
Pink Walk 2025
October 4, 3:30pm–6pm
Aspire Park
Join this breast cancer awareness walk held in conjunction with International Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The walk begins near Burgeri car parking, with warm-up and cool-down sessions led by sports instructors. Don't miss the Pink Booth offering free breast health information on early detection and prevention. To register and for more details, click here
Ramayana Manuscript Exhibition Open daily 9am–7pm (Thu: 9am–9pm | Fri: 1:30pm–7pm | Closed Wed)
Museum of Islamic Art
Discover a rare 16th-century manuscript from Lahore, Pakistan, telling the story of Prince Rama in Persian. Through vivid illustrations, the exhibition highlights the Mughal fascination with South Asian histories and teachings. To plan your visit, click here
360 All Stars Show
Until October 4, shows at 6pm, 7:15pm, 8:30pm
Mall of Qatar – Oasis Stage
Experience jaw-dropping performances featuring BMX stunts, breakdancing, the Cyr wheel, and more. A high-energy showcase for all ages.
Zinatha Exhibition
Until October 3 | Thurs: 10am–11pm | Fri: 2pm–11pm
Al Hazm Galleria
It's the final chance to explore Zinatha Exhibition at Al Hazm, offering a stylish collection of abayas and accessories.
