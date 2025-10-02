403
Sophos Highlights AI-Driven Cybersecurity and MDR Solutions at GITEX Global 2025
DUBAI, UAE, October 2, 2025 – Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today, announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. At the event, Sophos will showcase its advanced innovations such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Active Threat Response and the new Sophos Endpoint—now seamlessly integrated into all Taegis™ XDR and MDR subscriptions highlighting how AI is transforming modern cyber defense. Sophos Field CISO John Shier will be attending GITEX Global, where he will meet with customers and partners to discuss the future of AI and cybersecurity.
As digital transformation is evolving in the Middle East, so are cyber threats. Organizations are now facing increasingly complex and costly cyberattacks from ransomware and business email compromise to AI-driven threats such as automated phishing, deepfake fraud, and AI-augmented malware. Traditional defenses are not enough to mitigate these threats. According to the latest Sophos State of Ransomware report, ransomware remains a major threat to organizations in the UAE, with 43% of affected organizations paying a ransom and recovery costs averaging $1.41 million, including downtime, remediation, and lost opportunities. This indicates the urgent need for organizations to move beyond basic prevention to adopt proactive, intelligence-driven defenses such as detection, response, and cybersecurity-as-a-service.
“As AI adoption accelerates, businesses are increasingly implementing a security-first mindset to tackle the growing complexity of digital transformation. For Sophos, this is a chance to deliver real-world solutions and highlight our regional investments through our upcoming local data center, partnerships, and services,” said Harish Chib, Vice President Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, Sophos. “Our participation at GITEX 2025 reinforces our end-to-end cybersecurity strategy—Identify, Prevent, Detect, and Respond, empowering organizations to build adaptive, round-the-clock cyber defenses and scale to resilience.”
After its February 2025 acquisition of Secureworks, Sophos has now enabled Taegis XDR customers to use Sophos Endpoint, enhancing protection and ROI. At GITEX Global, Sophos will focus on its commitment to securing digital transformation through AI-driven cybersecurity. At the event, Sophos will showcase its product ecosystem, including advisory services, endpoint and network security, and MDR, demonstrating how it enables organizations to build resilience and align with national cybersecurity strategies through integrated, adaptive protection and recovery capabilities. The company will also provide partners and customers with demonstrations of its latest solutions that protect across the full defense lifecycle—from Identify, Prevent, Detect, and Respond—reinforcing its position as a leader committed to empowering organizations to build adaptive, round-the-clock cyber defenses and scale to resilience.
Sophos will showcase its latest AI-driven solutions at its dedicated booth in Hall 23, Booth 50. The company will also have a presence at Starlink and Logicom stands, providing multiple touchpoints for visitors to connect with senior experts, experience live demonstrations, and learn how to build resilient, 24/7 defenses.
