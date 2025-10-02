403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bomb Threats Target Over Eight Hundred Schools in Serbia
(MENAFN) Serbia is grappling with a widespread security scare after bomb threats were reported at more than 800 educational institutions across the country, authorities confirmed Thursday. As a precaution, schools have been evacuated to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The Interior Ministry detailed the scope of the incident, stating, "As of 9:30 a.m. today, it was reported that bombs had been placed in a total of 807 primary and secondary schools."
In response, law enforcement agencies from various regional divisions—including specialized criminal and technical teams from Belgrade—have been mobilized to manage the situation.
Local media reports indicate that students and school personnel have been dismissed early, with classes suspended nationwide.
Further emphasizing the urgency of the investigation, the ministry announced that the High-Tech Crime Service will collaborate with international counterparts to identify and apprehend the individual or group responsible for the threats.
The Interior Ministry detailed the scope of the incident, stating, "As of 9:30 a.m. today, it was reported that bombs had been placed in a total of 807 primary and secondary schools."
In response, law enforcement agencies from various regional divisions—including specialized criminal and technical teams from Belgrade—have been mobilized to manage the situation.
Local media reports indicate that students and school personnel have been dismissed early, with classes suspended nationwide.
Further emphasizing the urgency of the investigation, the ministry announced that the High-Tech Crime Service will collaborate with international counterparts to identify and apprehend the individual or group responsible for the threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment