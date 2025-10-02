Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Threats Target Over Eight Hundred Schools in Serbia

2025-10-02 07:12:41
(MENAFN) Serbia is grappling with a widespread security scare after bomb threats were reported at more than 800 educational institutions across the country, authorities confirmed Thursday. As a precaution, schools have been evacuated to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The Interior Ministry detailed the scope of the incident, stating, "As of 9:30 a.m. today, it was reported that bombs had been placed in a total of 807 primary and secondary schools."

In response, law enforcement agencies from various regional divisions—including specialized criminal and technical teams from Belgrade—have been mobilized to manage the situation.

Local media reports indicate that students and school personnel have been dismissed early, with classes suspended nationwide.

Further emphasizing the urgency of the investigation, the ministry announced that the High-Tech Crime Service will collaborate with international counterparts to identify and apprehend the individual or group responsible for the threats.

