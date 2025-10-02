403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amiviz To Address Critical Cybersecurity Challenges At GITEX 2025 With Innovative Solutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AmiViz, the Middle East's leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, is set to make a powerful impact at GITEX 2025, taking place from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Positioned at Cyber Valley – Hall 24, Stand A65, AmiViz will serve as a central hub for the latest in cybersecurity innovation, presenting a diverse portfolio of advanced technologies through its ecosystem of elite global partners.
“GITEX is where the region's technology leaders converge, and this year, we're bringing our strongest line-up yet,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz.“Our stand will not only demonstrate cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, but also highlight how collaboration with our strategic partners can deliver real-world results for organizations navigating complex digital environments.” Visitors to the AmiViz booth will experience hands-on demonstrations and in-depth discussions with experts from a curated selection of international cybersecurity vendors:
AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners. At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support. Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!
“GITEX is where the region's technology leaders converge, and this year, we're bringing our strongest line-up yet,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz.“Our stand will not only demonstrate cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, but also highlight how collaboration with our strategic partners can deliver real-world results for organizations navigating complex digital environments.” Visitors to the AmiViz booth will experience hands-on demonstrations and in-depth discussions with experts from a curated selection of international cybersecurity vendors:
-
ZeroFox – External cybersecurity, brand protection, and threat intelligence
PhishRod – Behavior-driven security awareness and policy compliance
AlgoSec – Secure application connectivity and network policy automation
Fidelis Security – Proactive XDR with integrated deception capabilities
Intercede – Advanced authentication and digital identity solutions
Bitsight – Cyber risk ratings and performance management
Cequence Security – Comprehensive API protection and bot defense
EfficientIP – DNS security and DDI-based network automation
Kiteworks – Secure file sharing and compliance-ready communications
NEOX Networks – Deep network visibility for IT and OT environments
Titania – Automated configuration auditing for proactive network defense
Ivanti – Unified IT and security management across devices, users, and infrastructure
Securonix – Modern SIEM, TDIR, UEBA, and SOAR on a unified platform
Safe Decision – Integrated governance, risk, and compliance management
AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners. At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support. Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment