Kantara 2: A Powerful Prequel That Brings Folklore To Life

Rishab Shetty is back with Kantara 2, the much-talked-about prequel to his 2022 blockbuster. The film released on October 2 and, just like its predecessor, has drawn packed theatres and plenty of excitement among movie lovers.

The Story

This time, the film takes us into the past, exploring how the Kantara tribe first came into conflict with the Bangra kingdom. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, a fierce yet grounded leader who stands up for his people. Opposite him is Gulshan Devaiah as Kulasekhara, a powerful ruler whose hunger for control drives the story forward. The clash between faith and power forms the heart of the film.

Performances

Rishab Shetty once again commands the screen, balancing intensity with emotion. Rukmini Vasanth delivers a strong performance in a role that feels meaningful, not just decorative. Gulshan Devaiah plays the villain with quiet menace, making him a worthy opponent.

What Stands Out

The film's biggest strength lies in its visuals and music. Arvind S. Kashyap's cinematography makes the forests, rituals, and village life look stunning, almost like paintings come alive. B. Ajaneesh Loknath's background score is another highlight, giving the film a soul. The interval and climax scenes, especially, leave the audience cheering.

Where It Slows

The middle portion drags a little, with a few scenes feeling stretched out. But the film picks up pace again towards the end, ensuring a powerful finish.